Market Mover: Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains at Midday March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XOM - Market Data & News Trade

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has gained $3.285 (4.18%) and is currently sitting at $81.98, as of 12:20:21 est on March 21.

16,444,855 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 7.36% over the last 5 days and shares gained 1.69% over the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil is set to release earnings on 2022-04-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Exxon Mobil visit the company profile.

About Exxon Mobil Corp.

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world.

To get more information on Exxon Mobil Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Exxon Mobil Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles