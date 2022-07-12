Market Mover: Exterran (EXTN) Down at Midday July 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXTN - Market Data & News Trade

Exterran Corp (NYSE: EXTN) shares are down 5.67%, or $0.23 per share, as on 11:54:19 est today. After Opening the Day at $3.96, 68,700 shares of Exterran have traded hands and the stock has moved between $4.06 and $3.80.

So far this year the company is up 36.24%.

Exterran is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Exterran Corp

Exterran Corporation is a global systems and process company offering solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. The company is a leader in natural gas processing and treatment and compression products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 25 countries.

