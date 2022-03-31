Market Mover: eXp World (EXPI) Falls at Midday March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXPI - Market Data & News Trade

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares are down 2.37%, or $0.53 per share, as on 11:56:29 est today. Opening the day at $22.43, 385,584 shares of eXp World have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $22.50 and $21.50.

Already the company has moved YTD 33.52%.

eXp World expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on eXp World visit the company profile.

About eXp World Holdings Inc

eXp World Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela and SUCCESS Enterprises. eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 50,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy and Hong Kong and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for achieving production goals and for contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development resources. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

To get more information on eXp World Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: eXp World Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles