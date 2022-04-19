Market Mover: Exlservice Hldgs (EXLS) Gains at Midday April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXLS - Market Data & News Trade

Exlservice Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares climbed 1.83%, or $2.63 per share, as on 11:53:40 est today. Since opening at $144.45, 33,023 shares of Exlservice Hldgs have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $146.61 and $143.66.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 0.61%.

Exlservice Hldgs expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Exlservice Hldgs Inc

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXL) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps its clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating its domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, EXL looks deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,900 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others.

