Market Mover: Exicure (XCUR) Falls at Midday April 14

Today Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) is trading 3.84% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:20:41 est, was $0.18. Exicure has moved $0.0071 in trading today.

5,069,641 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Exicure has moved YTD 8.46%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Exicure Inc

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure's lead program is cavrotolimod (AST-008) which is being evaluated in a Phase1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based in Chicago, IL.

