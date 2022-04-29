Market Mover: Excellon (EXN) Gains at Midday April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXN - Market Data & News

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc (NYSE: EXN) are up 6.55% Friday.

As of 11:56:53 est, Excellon is currently sitting at $0.71 and has climbed $0.0439 so far today.

Excellon has moved 25.72% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 39.64% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Excellon visit the company profile.

About Excellon Resources Inc

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of its employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

To get more information on Excellon Resources Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Excellon Resources Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto