Market Mover: Evoqua Water (AQUA) Drops at Midday April 14

Today Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUA) is trading 1.15% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:48:00 est, was $44.03. Evoqua Water has moved $0.51 in trading today.

238,926 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Evoqua Water has a YTD change of 4.71%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Evoqua Water Technologies Corp

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, its employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

