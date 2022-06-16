Market Mover: Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Gains at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVOK - Market Data & News Trade

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) has risen $0.185 (6.17%) and sits at $3.19, as of 12:02:40 est on June 16.

2,502,185 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 26.05% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 19.35% over the last 30 days.

Evoke Pharma anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Evoke Pharma visit the company profile.

About Evoke Pharma Inc

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the commercialization and development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The Company developed GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

To get more information on Evoke Pharma Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Evoke Pharma Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles