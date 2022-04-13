Market Mover: EVI Industries (EVI) Climbs at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVI - Market Data & News

EVI Industries Inc (NYSE: EVI) has climbed $0.31 (1.43%) and is currently sitting at $21.65, as of 11:18:41 est on April 13.

9,008 shares have been traded today.

The Company has increased 17.29% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 27.37% over the last 30 days.

EVI Industries expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

About EVI Industries Inc

EVI Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor, and a provider of advisory and technical services. Through its vast sales organization, the Company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations. The Company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. In support of the suite of products it offers, the Company sells related parts and accessories. Additionally, through the Company's robust network of commercial laundry technicians, the Company provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to its customers. The Company's customers include retail, commercial, industrial, institutional, and government customers. Purchases made by customers range from parts and accessories, to single or multiple units of equipment, to large complex systems, as well as installation, maintenance and repair services.

