Market Mover: Esports Entertainment (GMBL) Drops at Midday March 21

Today Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) is trading 3.67% down.

The latest price, as of 11:58:06 est, was $0.81. Esports Entertainment dropped $0.031 over the previous day’s close.

553,916 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Esports Entertainment has moved YTD 75.93%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Esports Entertainment visit the company profile.

About Esports Entertainment Group Inc

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg and owns and operates online sports book, SportNation.bet. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in the UK, Ireland, Malta and Curacao. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta.

