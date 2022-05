Market Mover: Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (ESP) Rises at Midday May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ESP - Market Data & News

Shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSE: ESP) climbed 2.92% Tuesday.

As of 11:42:44 est, Espey Manufacturing & Electronics is currently sitting at $13.48 and has climbed $0.382 per share in trading so far.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has moved 5.48% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 7.81% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. designs, develops, tests and manufactures specialized Military and Rugged Industrial Power Supplies and Transformers for use in harsh or severe environment applications. An Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) Company, Espey has been in business for more than 85 years designing and developing “Best in Class” products in support of our government and the Warfighter. Espey is a fully vertically integrated manufacturing company with product development, engineering, power supply and transformer assembly, sheet metal fabrication, machining, painting/coating, electrical/mechanical assembly and transformer coil winding capabilities all on-site at our 150,000+ square foot facility located in Saratoga Springs, NY

