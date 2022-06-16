Market Mover: Esperion (ESPR) Down at Midday June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ESPR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) is trading 5.54% down.

The latest price, as of 12:02:30 est, was $5.03. Esperion has moved $0.295 over the previous day’s close.

254,263 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Esperion has moved YTD 6.60%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Through scientific and clinical excellence, and a deep understanding of cholesterol biology, the experienced Lipid Management Team at Esperion is committed to developing new LDL-C lowering medicines that will make a substantial impact on reducing global cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death around the world.

