Market Mover: Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Climbs at Midday March 9

Equity Bancshares Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: EQBK) shares have risen 2.77%, or $0.84 per share, as on 11:54:41 est today. Since opening the day at $30.92, 15,983 shares of Equity Bancshares have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $31.39 and $30.50.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 10.64%.

Equity Bancshares is set to release earnings on 2022-04-19.

About Equity Bancshares Inc - Class A

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank.

