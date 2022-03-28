Market Mover: Equillium (EQ) Down at Midday March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EQ - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) lost 7.06% Monday.

As of 11:56:30 est, Equillium sits at $3.03 and has fallen $0.23 so far today.

Equillium has moved 18.09% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 13.53% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Equillium visit the company profile.

About Equillium Inc

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

