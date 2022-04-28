Market Mover: Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Loses at Midday April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EOSE - Market Data & News Trade

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: EOSE) shares have fallen 3.02%, or $0.065 per share, as on 11:57:57 est today. Since opening at $2.20, 480,650 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $2.20 and $2.01.

Already the company has moved YTD 71.41%.

Eos Energy Enterprises anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - Class A

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Its breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable - and manufactured in the U.S. - it's the core of its innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

