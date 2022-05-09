Market Mover: Envestnet (ENV) Drops at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENV - Market Data & News Trade

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) shares are down 3.21%, or $2.18 per share, as on 11:55:57 est today. After Opening the Day at $65.91, 180,886 shares of Envestnet exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $67.93 and $65.04.

Already this year the company is down 14.31%.

Envestnet is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Envestnet Inc.

Envestnet, Inc. is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Its mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Over 106,000 advisors across more than 5,100 companies-including 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies-leverage the Envestnet platform to grow their businesses and client relationships.

