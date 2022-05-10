Market Mover: Entergy (ETR) Drops at Midday May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ETR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) are down 2.65% Tuesday.

As of 11:56:26 est, Entergy sits at $116.19 and has fallen $3.16 so far today.

Entergy has moved 2.45% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 7.76% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Entergy Corp.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

