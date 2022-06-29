Market Mover: Entegris (ENTG) Loses at Midday June 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENTG - Market Data & News Trade

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares are down 10.86%, or $11.235 per share, as on 11:54:53 est today. Since opening the day at $96.07, 3,026,081 shares of Entegris have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $97.29 and $90.38.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 25.22%.

Entegris is set to release earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Entegris Inc

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

