Market Mover: Enova (ENVA) Down at Midday May 5

Enova International Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) has dropped $2.83 (7.47%) and sits at $34.85, as of 11:56:58 est on May 5.

100,787 shares have been traded today.

The Company is up 6.13% over the last 5 days and shares lost 0.37% over the last 30 days.

Enova is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Enova International Inc.

Enova International is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

