Market Mover: Enersys (ENS) Climbs at Midday March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENS - Market Data & News Trade

Today Enersys (NYSE: ENS) is trading 4.30% up.

The latest price, as of 11:55:13 est, was $73.56. Enersys has risen $3.045 in trading today.

105,507 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Enersys has moved YTD 10.14%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-25.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Enersys visit the company profile.

About Enersys

EnerSys Inc., the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy system solutions, motive power batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other commercial electric-powered vehicles. Energy Systems provide highly integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecommunication, utility, uninterruptible power supplies, renewable, medical, aerospace and defense, premium starting, lighting and ignition applications. Outdoor equipment enclosure products are utilized in the telecommunication, cable, utility, transportation industries and by government and defense customers. The company also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

