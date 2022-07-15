Market Mover: Enel Chile (ENIC) Rises at Midday July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENIC - Market Data & News Trade

Enel Chile S.A. - ADR (NYSE: ENIC) shares have risen 6.20%, or $0.07 per share, as on 11:54:33 est today. After Opening the Day at $1.13, 223,379 shares of Enel Chile have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $1.20 and $1.12.

Already this year the company is down 37.38%.

Enel Chile anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Enel Chile S.A. - ADR

Enel Chile S.A. controls and manages a group of companies that operates in the Chilean electricity market. Its primary business is to exploit, develop, operate, generate, distribute, transform, and/or sell energy, in any form or of any nature, directly or through other companies. Its total assets amount to Ch$7,904,472 million as of December 31, 2020. Enel Chile S.A. owns 93.55% of Enel Generación Chile, 99.09% of Enel Distribución Chile, 100% of Enel Green Power Chile, 99.09% of Enel Transmisión Chile and 100% of Enel X Chile.

