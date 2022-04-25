Market Mover: Enbridge (ENB) Loses at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ENB - Market Data & News Trade

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) has dropped $1.375 (3.07%) and is currently sitting at $43.31, as of 11:59:59 est on April 25.

2,723,903 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 2.94% over the last 5 days and shares fell 3.24% over the last 30 days.

Enbridge is set to release earnings on 2022-05-06.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Enbridge visit the company profile.

About Enbridge Inc

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. Enbridge safely and reliably delivers the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Its core businesses includes Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontarioand Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North Americaand Europe.

To get more information on Enbridge Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Enbridge Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

WHO Endorses Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Treatment Paxlovid for High-Risk Patients Tamarack Valley Energy To Acquire Rolling Hills Energy for C$93 Million Morning Rally Stalls as Market Weighs Strong Earnings With Interest Rate Concerns Coeptis Therapeutics To Merge With SPAC, Uplist to Nasdaq