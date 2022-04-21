Market Mover: Emerson Radio (MSN) Drops at Midday April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSN - Market Data & News

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE: MSN) has fallen $0.0256 (3.56%) and is currently sitting at $0.69, as of 12:08:21 est on April 21.

754 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is up 0.73% over the last 5 days and shares lost 7.69% over the last 30 days.

Emerson Radio expects its next earnings on 2022-06-24.

About Emerson Radio Corp.

Emerson Radio Corp., founded in 1948, is one of the nations oldest consumer electronics distributors with a recognized trademark in continuous use since 1912. It continues to be one of the most well-respected names in the consumer electronics industry. Today the Emerson Company is known to produce quality and innovative devices. The Company engages in the design and marketing of audio and home appliance products tailored to meet consumer preferences. The company's top selling Smart Set Clock Radio has sold over 15 million units to date. Other products offered includes microwaves, toaster ovens, wine coolers, wine openers, clock radios and more. Emerson Radio Corp.’s long history of reliability makes us the consumer’s trusted guide in this new and constantly changing world of consumer electronics. The company's continued customer commitment is expressed through our total accountability for satisfying our customer’s electronic needs.

