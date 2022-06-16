Market Mover: Ellington (EFC) Loses at Midday June 16

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) has dropped $0.805 (5.80%) and sits at $13.11, as of 12:01:28 est on June 16.

446,470 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 11.43% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 7.24% over the last 30 days.

Ellington expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Ellington Financial Inc

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

