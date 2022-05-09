Market Mover: Elbit Systems. (ESLT) Drops at Midday May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ESLT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) fell 4.12% Monday.

As of 11:52:23 est, Elbit Systems. is currently sitting at $197.73 and has moved $8.45 per share in trading so far.

Elbit Systems. has moved 5.17% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 18.00% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

About Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (“C4ISR”), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

