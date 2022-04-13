Market Mover: El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Loses at Midday April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LOCO - Market Data & News Trade

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LOCO) shares moved 1.44%, or $0.16 per share, as on 12:02:48 est today. Since opening the day at $11.22, 107,269 shares of El Pollo Loco have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $11.43 and $10.96.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 21.42%.

El Pollo Loco is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia.

