Market Mover: Eiger (EIGR) Falls at Midday June 13

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) moved 6.47% Monday.

As of 11:55:01 est, Eiger is currently sitting at $5.31 and has moved $0.365 per share in trading so far.

Eiger has moved 22.63% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 8.67% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of human viral hepatitis.

