Market Mover: eGain (EGAN) Gains at Midday March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EGAN - Market Data & News Trade

eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) has gained $0.3 (2.56%) and sits at $12.01, as of 11:49:09 est on March 21.

23,812 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 1.65% over the last 5 days and shares fell 1.92% over the last 30 days.

eGain is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on eGain visit the company profile.

About eGain Corp

eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge, and analytics, its top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub, and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost, and improve compliance.

To get more information on eGain Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: eGain Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles