Market Mover: Editas Medicine (EDIT) Up at Midday July 5

Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) moved 9.77% Tuesday.

As of 11:54:39 est, Editas Medicine is currently sitting at $13.83 and has moved $1.23 so far today.

Editas Medicine has moved 5.71% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 52.58% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Editas Medicine Inc

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

