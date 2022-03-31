Market Mover: Eastman Kodak (KODK) Loses at Midday March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KODK - Market Data & News Trade

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK) shares lost 2.72%, or $0.185 per share, as on 12:05:32 est today. Opening the day at $6.80, 3,788,758 shares of Eastman Kodak have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $7.50 and $6.59.

So far this year the company is up 45.51%.

Eastman Kodak anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Eastman Kodak Co.

Kodak is a global technology company focused on print and advanced materials & chemicals. Kodak provides industry-leading hardware, software, consumables and services primarily to customers in commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing and entertainment. Kodak is committed to environmental stewardship and ongoing leadership in developing sustainable solutions. Kodak's broad portfolio of superior products, responsive support and world-class R&D make Kodak solutions a smart investment for customers looking to improve their profitability and drive growth.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

