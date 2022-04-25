Market Mover: Eastern (EBC) Falls at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EBC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) lost 3.29% Monday.

As of 11:59:23 est, Eastern sits at $19.83 and dropped $0.68 so far today.

Eastern has moved 5.06% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 2.87% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Eastern Bankshares Inc.

Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank is America’s oldest and largest mutual bank, with $11 billion in assets and over 115 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern provides exceptional access to fairly priced banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes. Eastern Bank, which includes Eastern Wealth Management and Eastern Insurance, is known for its outspoken advocacy and community support that has exceeded more than $125 million in charitable giving since 1999. An inclusive company, Eastern employs 1,900+ deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues, and communities.

