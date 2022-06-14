Market Mover: Drive Shack (DS) Climbs at Midday June 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ds - Market Data & News Trade

Today Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) is trading 7.45% up.

The latest price, as of 11:54:22 est, was $1.51. Drive Shack has climbed $0.105 over the previous day’s close.

438,638 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Drive Shack has moved YTD 1.40%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Drive Shack Inc

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

