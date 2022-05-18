Market Mover: Dorman Products (DORM) Drops at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DORM - Market Data & News Trade

Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORM) shares have fallen 3.96%, or $4.06 per share, as on 11:51:31 est today. Since opening at $100.75, 29,768 shares of Dorman Products have been traded today and the stock has traded between $101.76 and $98.31.

Already the company has a YTD change of 9.37%.

Dorman Products expects its next earnings on 2022-07-25.

About Dorman Products Inc

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For more than 100 years, Dorman has been one of the automotive aftermarket’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Dorman is a global organization offering more than 80,000 parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics.

