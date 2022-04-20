Market Mover: DoorDash (DASH) Drops at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DASH - Market Data & News Trade

Today DoorDash Inc - Class A (NYSE: DASH) is trading 6.38% down.

The latest price, as of 11:55:46 est, was $99.86. DoorDash dropped $6.79 over the previous day’s close.

2,380,506 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, DoorDash has moved YTD 28.47%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on DoorDash visit the company profile.

About DoorDash Inc - Class A

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

To get more information on DoorDash Inc - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: DoorDash Inc - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Apple iPhone Problem — Siri Adds “Hey” or “Oh” to Texts: Jeff Kagan Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week