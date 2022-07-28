Market Mover: Donegal (DGICA) Falls at Midday July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DGICA - Market Data & News Trade

Donegal Group Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: DGICA) shares moved 9.19%, or $1.5 per share, as on 11:51:53 est today. Since opening the day at $15.70, 159,403 shares of Donegal have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $15.98 and $14.55.

So far this year the company is up 16.88%.

Donegal expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Donegal visit the company profile.

About Donegal Group Inc. - Class A

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries and affiliates offer personal and commercial property and casualty lines of insurance in 24 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern and Southwestern states. Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent). The Class A common stock and Class B common stock of Donegal Group Inc. trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including achieving sustained excellent financial performance, strategically modernizing our operations and processes to transform our business, capitalizing on opportunities to grow profitably and delivering a superior experience to our agents and customers.

To get more information on Donegal Group Inc. - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Donegal Group Inc. - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles