Market Mover: DIRTT Environmental (DRTT) Falls at Midday May 19

Today DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: DRTT) is trading 5.43% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:48:25 est, was $0.88. DIRTT Environmental dropped $0.0506 so far today.

26,347 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, DIRTT Environmental has a YTD change of 57.22%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a technology-driven manufacturer of highly customized interiors. The Company combines proprietary 3D design, configuration and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of prefabricated interior construction solutions and an intercontinental Distribution Partner network.

