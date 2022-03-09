Market Mover: Dine Brands Global (DIN) Rises at Midday March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DIN - Market Data & News Trade

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) has risen $7.24 (10.97%) and sits at $73.34, as of 11:56:03 est on March 9.

257,403 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 15.72% over the last 5 days and shares fell 9.01% over the last 30 days.

Dine Brands Global is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Dine Brands Global visit the company profile.

About Dine Brands Global Inc

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With over 3,500 restaurants combined in 17 countries, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world.

To get more information on Dine Brands Global Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Dine Brands Global Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles