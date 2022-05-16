Market Mover: Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Falls at Midday May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DCOM - Market Data & News Trade

Today Dime Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: DCOM) is trading 3.57% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:52:28 est, was $29.54. Dime Community Bancshares dropped $1.095 in trading today.

95,485 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Dime Community Bancshares has a YTD change of 11.57%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-29.

About Dime Community Bancshares Inc

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., a New York corporation, is a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dime Community Bank (Dime). Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, the Bank has over 60 branches spanning Montauk to Manhattan. Dime provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Title insurance services are offered through Dime’s wholly owned subsidiary, Bridge Abstract. Bridge Financial Services Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dime, offers financial planning and investment consultation.

