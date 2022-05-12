Market Mover: Diana Shipping (DSX) Down at Midday May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DSX - Market Data & News Trade

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) shares are down 5.83%, or $0.3 per share, as on 11:54:10 est today. Since opening at $5.12, 518,615 shares of Diana Shipping have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $5.13 and $4.78.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 37.65%.

Diana Shipping expects its next earnings on 2022-05-24.

About Diana Shipping Inc

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company's vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

