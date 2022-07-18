Market Mover: Delta Air Lines, (DAL) Climbs at Midday July 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DAL - Market Data & News Trade

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has climbed $1.705 (5.67%) and sits at $31.77, as of 11:52:52 est on July 18.

11,182,724 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 1.24% over the last 5 days and shares fell 0.56% over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-10-13.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Delta Air Lines, visit the company profile.

About Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining its reputation for award-winning customer service.

