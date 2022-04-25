Market Mover: Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Gains at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DWSN - Market Data & News Trade

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) shares moved 1.59%, or $0.03 per share, as on 11:37:36 est today. Since opening the day at $1.99, 13,717 shares of Dawson Geophysical Company have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $1.99 and $1.90.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 18.53%.

Dawson Geophysical Company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Dawson Geophysical Company

Dawson Geophysical Company is a leading provider of North American onshore seismic data acquisition services with operations throughout the continental United States and Canada. Dawson acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data solely for its clients, ranging from major oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

