Market Mover: DaVita (DVA) Loses at Midday May 5

Today DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is trading 2.79% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:58:15 est, was $108.11. DaVita dropped $3.09 over the previous day’s close.

175,547 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, DaVita has moved YTD 2.60%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About DaVita Inc

DaVita Inc. is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of December 31, 2020, DaVita served 204,200 patients at 2,816 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 321 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere.

