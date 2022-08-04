Market Mover: Dare (DARE) Up at Midday August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DARE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) climbed 5.70% Thursday.

As of 11:51:44 est, Dare sits at $1.21 and has climbed $0.065 per share in trading so far.

Dare has moved 4.20% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 43.00% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Dare Bioscience Inc

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women's health. The company's mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

