Market Mover: Dana (DAN) Up at Midday April 19

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) shares moved 4.53%, or $0.71 per share, as on 11:55:01 est today. After Opening the Day at $15.80, 277,669 shares of Dana have traded hands and the stock has traded between $16.43 and $15.76.

So far this year the company is down 31.00%.

Dana anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Dana Inc

Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has been recognized by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer with a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition globally as a top employer.

