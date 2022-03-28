Market Mover: Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Falls at Midday March 28

Today Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) is trading 2.60% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:53:54 est, was $8.68. Custom Truck One Source has fallen $0.23 so far today.

215,444 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Custom Truck One Source has a YTD change of 10.63%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Custom Truck One Source Inc

The Company is a leading provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets in North America. The Company's solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal. With vast equipment breadth, the Company's team of experts service its customers across an integrated network of locations across North America.

