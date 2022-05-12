Market Mover: CuriosityStream- Class A (CURI) Gains at Midday May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CURI - Market Data & News Trade

CuriosityStream Inc- Class A (NASDAQ: CURI) has climbed $0.11 (6.32%) and sits at $1.80, as of 11:53:23 est on May 12.

339,232 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 23.01% over the last 5 days and shares fell 31.76% over the last 30 days.

CuriosityStream- Class A is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About CuriosityStream Inc- Class A

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global independent factual media company. CuriosityStream's documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream reaches over 13 million subscribers and is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms.

