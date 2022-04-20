Market Mover: Cue (CUE) Loses at Midday April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CUE - Market Data & News Trade

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE) has lost $0.055 (1.21%) and sits at $4.42, as of 11:55:00 est on April 20.

142,968 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 0.66% over the last 5 days and shares lost 18.64% over the last 30 days.

Cue anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Cue Biopharma Inc

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient's body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT ™(Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body's intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

