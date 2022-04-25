Market Mover: CSX (CSX) Loses at Midday April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CSX - Market Data & News Trade

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) shares moved 1.19%, or $0.41 per share, as on 11:57:06 est today. Opening the day at $34.50, 4,803,102 shares of CSX have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $34.52 and $33.82.

Already the company is down 7.92%.

CSX anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About CSX Corp.

CSX Corporation, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

