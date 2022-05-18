Market Mover: Constellation Brands (STZ) Down at Midday May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange STZ - Market Data & News Trade

Constellation Brands Inc - Class A (NYSE: STZ) shares have fallen 3.93%, or $9.865 per share, as on 12:11:56 est today. After Opening the Day at $251.00, 509,976 shares of Constellation Brands exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $251.00 and $241.00.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 0.64%.

Constellation Brands expects its next earnings on 2022-06-29.

About Constellation Brands Inc - Class A

Constellation Brands mission is to build brands that people love because it believes sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It's worth its dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks it takes to deliver more for its consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which it lives and works. It's what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives its pursuit to deliver what's next. Today, it is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for its high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and its high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi brand family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner brand family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey. But it won't stop here. Its visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond.

