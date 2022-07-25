Market Mover: Conifer (CNFR) Loses at Midday July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNFR - Market Data & News Trade

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNFR) has dropped $0.1648 (9.43%) and is currently sitting at $1.58, as of 10:13:27 est on July 25.

555 shares have traded hands.

The Company has increased 4.35% over the last 5 days and shares gained 5.93% over the last 30 days.

Conifer expects its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Conifer Holdings Inc

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based insurance holding company. Through its operating subsidiaries, Conifer offers customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of its specialty niche insureds. Across all 50 states, Conifer Holdings utilizes a multi-channel distribution approach, but largely market through independent agents.

